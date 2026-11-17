Actor Song Kang poses at a Loewe (LOEWE) photocall event at Casa Loewe Seoul in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, on the 17th. Cheongdam-dong = Heo Sang-wook, reporter, wook@sportschosun.com/2026.11.17/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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Actor Song Kang poses at a Loewe (LOEWE) photocall event at Casa Loewe Seoul in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, on the 17th. Cheongdam-dong = Heo Sang-wook, reporter, wook@sportschosun.com/2026.11.17/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.