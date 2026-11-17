aespa's Giselle is posing at a photocall for LOEWE held at Casa Loewe Seoul in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, on the 17th. Cheongdam-dong = Reporter Heo Sang-wook (wook@sportschosun.com)/2026.11.17/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
Published
aespa's Giselle is posing at a photocall for LOEWE held at Casa Loewe Seoul in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, on the 17th. Cheongdam-dong = Reporter Heo Sang-wook (wook@sportschosun.com)/2026.11.17/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.