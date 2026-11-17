[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A video of someone opening the door of a car believed to be used to transport girl group Hearts2Hearts and filming inside has spread, heightening fans' concerns.

A video about 10 seconds long, reportedly filmed during Hearts2Hearts' “School Attack” visit to a school, has recently circulated on social media and online communities.

The released video shows a person pulling the handle of a black car, opening the door and pointing a camera inside. An object that appeared to be a bag was on a seat in the car with its door open.

The video was particularly shocking because it included the caption, “Should've just taken the H2H bag out.” “H2H” is short for Hearts2Hearts, and the remark suggesting that the bag left inside the car should have been taken sparked fans' outrage.

The video does not show anyone actually taking the bag or touching anything inside the car. Still, the circumstances alone—that an outsider opened the door of a car believed to be used to transport the members and filmed inside—have raised concerns about safety management.

The video circulated on X (formerly Twitter) on the 16th, and the Japanese edition of Sports Seoul reported that views had surpassed 2.6 million since it was released.

The video is believed to have been filmed at Chunghyeon High School in Gwangmyeong-si, Gyeonggi Province. Hearts2Hearts had previously visited the school for school-visit content. However, specific details, including whether the video was actually filmed during that visit and who filmed it, have not been confirmed.

Fans who have seen the video are voicing concern that an outsider was able to approach the artist's vehicle and open its door. Some have also questioned whether security at the scene and vehicle management were inadequate, particularly given that the members' personal belongings were inside the car.

Hearts2Hearts is an eight-member girl group launched by SM Entertainment and debuted in February last year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.