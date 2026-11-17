[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Comedian Lee Seon-min shared an update, saying they are 69 days into quitting smoking and keeping a pledge that included putting up a 10 million won bounty.

A video titled “An In-Law Raiding a Chili Pepper Field? OK~! Hong Hyun-hee Is Thriving After Meeting Her Secure-Type In-Laws” was posted on the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder on the 17th.

That day, Jo Hye-ryeon told Lee Gyeong-sil that Lee Seon-min was quitting smoking, saying, “I heard it’s 10 million won for every cigarette they smoke.”

Lee Seon-min drew laughs by holding a straw like a cigarette, seemingly still experiencing withdrawal symptoms. On day 69 of quitting, the comedian replied, “I haven’t smoked even once,” when asked whether there had been a single lapse.

Lee Seon-min continued, “Even if I really had smoked, how could I say so here? I’d lose 10 million won just like that,” drawing laughter.

Asked about changes in their body after quitting, Lee Seon-min said, “I can feel that I’m a little lighter. They say my complexion has changed,” adding that the effects of quitting were becoming tangible.

When Jo Hye-ryeon, hearing this, asked, “Haven’t I gotten better too?”, Lee Gyeong-sil fired back, “You quit a long time ago, didn’t you? You’ve really become a proper person compared to before,” drawing more laughter.

Earlier, in September, Lee Seon-min appeared on the YouTube channel Chimchakman and made an audacious quit-smoking pledge. “If anyone spots me smoking anywhere in the world, takes photos as evidence and reports it, I’ll pay them a 10 million won bounty,” Lee Seon-min declared.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.