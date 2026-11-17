[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Ko So-young enjoyed a big shopping spree at Costco, spending more than 1 million won and showing off her exceptional homemaking skills. She also opened up about the very real concerns she has as a mother, drawing attention.

A video titled “Sold-Out Alert! Shopping Queen Ko So-young’s Costco Must-Haves (Bought with My Own Money, Gifts for My Husband)” was posted on Ko So-young’s YouTube channel on the 17th.

That day, Ko So-young visited Costco for the first time in a while. She said she had even made a shopping list in advance: “I’m planning to buy everything from household essentials like detergent to paper towels, cleaning supplies and food.” She also introduced products she regularly uses and took a close look at them. Then she put household necessities, including zipper bags, laundry detergent and cleaning supplies, into her cart one by one.

Her shopping continued in the food section. She browsed meat, chicken breast, hummus, seasonings, honey, pita bread and snacks, among other things. She shared a household tip: she buys meat in whole cuts, trims off the fat at home, then portions it out for grilling and soups. She also explained how she makes varied use of ingredients, such as adding beef brisket to doenjang jjigae, or soybean paste stew.

After she finished shopping, the total at checkout came to more than 1 million won. Ko So-young was surprised when she saw the amount, but still expressed satisfaction, saying, “I bought well.”

That day, Ko So-young also opened up about her concerns as a mother. “When you’re working on a project, you just memorize your character’s lines and focus on one thing, don’t you? But when do moms ever stop worrying about their children?” she said.

She continued, “When they’re young, you worry they’ll get sick, and when they grow up, you worry about their schooling. Once they graduate, they have to find a job, and when they get married, you worry about whether their married life is going well.” She added, “It only ends when you go into the grave.” Still, she said, “If you didn’t have those worries, what else would you do with your life?”—a remark that struck a chord.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.