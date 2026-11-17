[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Hwang Bo-ra was told she needs to gain weight to become pregnant with her second child.

A video titled “Hwang Bo-ra, Exhausted by Endless Infertility Treatment, Receives Shocking Diagnosis in Clinical Trial She Turned to as Her Last Hope” was posted on the YouTube channel “Boraiety” on the 17th.

After revealing the process of undergoing IVF treatment to have a second child, Hwang Bo-ra said she received a DM from a professor specializing in infertility who said they wanted to help.

“I’ve tried herbal medicine and switched hospitals many times. I’m desperate enough to grab at any lifeline, so I’m going to meet them today and see if I can get a prescription,” Hwang Bo-ra said before visiting Professor Kwon Ik-jin of Chung-Ang University.

Professor Kwon, who had spent about four years researching infertility patients and developing a personalized exercise solution, first asked about Hwang Bo-ra’s usual level of physical activity. “I don’t exercise. I’m taking care of my child right now, so I don’t have the energy to exercise,” Hwang Bo-ra replied.

“That’s the key. What people get wrong is thinking that exercise uses up energy, when exercise actually creates energy,” Professor Kwon explained.

He singled out aerobic exercise as helpful when preparing for pregnancy. “If walking is too strenuous, your body gets tired, and if it’s too light, it has no effect,” he said, emphasizing the importance of the right intensity. He also recommended exercising every other day, three times a week, and getting plenty of rest rather than working out every day.

Professor Kwon went on to say, “We conducted a study of people who had been unable to get pregnant for two years, and in our clinical trial, 13 out of 14 became pregnant.” Hwang Bo-ra’s eyes widened in surprise when she heard that the chance of pregnancy was 90%.

Professor Kwon also stressed the importance of managing one’s diet, advising, “You need to cut out both fruit and sugar completely.”

After checking Hwang Bo-ra’s heart rate and InBody test results, Professor Kwon saw that her BMI was 17.5 and said, “You need to gain a lot of weight,” concluding that she needed to put on weight. He added, “If your BMI is 19 or lower, your chance of getting pregnant is only 10%. Thin people have a lower chance of getting pregnant.”

Looking worried at the more serious-than-expected results, Hwang Bo-ra said, “I’ll work hard on it as a three-to-six-month project,” reaffirming her determination to have a second child.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.