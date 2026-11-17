[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Han-byul marked her 42nd birthday with a playful attempt to pass herself off as younger.

On the 17th, Park Han-byul posted a video celebrating her birthday on social media, along with the caption “#1117 HBD.”

The video showed Park Han-byul enjoying her birthday while holding a large strawberry cake. Wearing a dazzling tiara, she paired pink sunglasses and earrings with a white lace outfit, completing an adorable princess look.

The detail that especially caught the eye was the number candles on her birthday cake. Born in 1984 and turning 42 this year, Park Han-byul moved the “2” in front of the “4” on the cake, instantly changing her age to 24.

In a moment meant to celebrate her 42nd birthday, she flipped the numbers around to create the impression that she was 24 again. Park Han-byul held up the number candles with a mischievous expression, then broke into a bright smile that drew laughs.

Above all, her youthful looks—enough to make people forget her actual age—also drew attention. Park Han-byul showed off radiant skin and unchanging beauty that made it hard to believe she was in her 40s. Her innocent aura, reminiscent of her early days after debut, was complemented by a lively charm that also caught the eye.

Park Han-byul made her debut as a fashion magazine model in 2002 and went on to appear in dramas and films. She married in 2017 and has two sons. She has since run a café on Jeju Island, where she has lived, and recently has been connecting with the public through broadcasts and social media.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.