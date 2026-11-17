[Sportschosun Reporter supremez] Kim Jong-kook expressed his admiration for his wife, who is nine years his junior.

Kim Kang-woo, who plays the lead role of Kim Chun-chu in KBS2’s historical drama Great King Munmu, appeared on Problem Child in House, which aired on the 17th.

That day, Kim Kang-woo and Kim Jong-kook were asked to write down three things they admired about their wives. Kim Kang-woo joked, “Three isn’t enough,” while Kim Jong-kook also said, “There are so many that it’s hard to choose just one,” drawing laughter.

Kim Kang-woo listed his wife’s positive outlook, consideration for others, and confidence even though she can’t cook as qualities he admires. Kim Jong-kook wrote down responsibility, a well-planned life, and respect for elders.

Bragging about his wife, who is nine years his junior, Kim Jong-kook said, “She’s responsible. Even if I say I’ll just have something simple to eat, she tries to prepare everything herself.”

He continued, “I’m kind of a P in life. I don’t make plans and I’m spontaneous, but my wife always makes precise plans for everything she does and lives by them.”

When Song Eun-i asked, “Does she make things more stable for you?”, Kim Jong-kook nodded and replied, “I learn from her, too. It makes me think, ‘That’s how you should do it.’” He also expressed his affection for his wife, saying, “She’s also very good at respecting elders.”

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook held a private wedding ceremony last September at an undisclosed location in Seoul with a non-celebrity who is nine years his junior.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.