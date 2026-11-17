[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Park Sae-mi has revealed her newlywed home for the first time since marrying florist Kim Jun-yeon.

A video titled “A Full Tour of Our 30-Pyeong Newlywed Apartment in Seoul (ft. My Husband)” was uploaded to Park Sae-mi’s YouTube channel on the 17th.

That day, Park Sae-mi gave a virtual housewarming tour of the newlywed home with her husband, Kim Jun-yeon. Calling it “a 30-pyeong home,” she showed the rooms one by one, starting with the living room. Pointing to a particularly large sofa, she said with satisfaction, “It’s so spacious and comfortable that the whole family can lie down on it.” The sofa originally retailed for around 3 million won, but she said she bought it for 1.5 million won through a secondhand marketplace, drawing attention.

She explained that they had installed floor mats in the areas where their dog and children spend time to prevent noise from traveling between floors and scratches on the flooring. She added that the installation cost about 4 million won.

But the more of the home Park showed, the harder it was for her to hide her embarrassment. “I watched other people’s housewarming videos, and their lighting and interiors were so pretty. We don’t have a knack for interior design,” she said with a laugh. She then showed items stacked like Tetris blocks inside a storage cabinet and gave herself a score of “40 out of 100 for housekeeping.”

“This is what real life looks like for a dual-income couple,” Park quipped. “People find comfort in seeing others who aren’t doing well or living well. I hope viewers can relate and think, ‘So it’s okay to live like that.’”

Park also said one of the good things about living with her husband was “having someone greet you when you come home.” Her husband likewise said there had been “no time to get bored” while they lived together, conveying the newlyweds’ affectionate rapport.

Finally, Park candidly revealed, “It’s a hybrid jeonse-and-monthly-rent lease. It’s not our home, so you don’t need to be jealous,” prompting laughter.

Park Sae-mi married Kim Jun-yeon on the 18th of last month. Kim is one year younger than Park. The two met through an introduction from a personal trainer and married after dating for about two years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.