[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Go Soo (48) shared an update on his first son, who is now in middle school.

On the variety show Whenever Possible, which aired on the 17th, actor Go Soo and singer-actor YOOK SUNGJAE appeared as guests and visited Suji District in Yongin-si, Gyeonggi Province, with Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok.

Go Soo drew attention that day by arriving at the filming location in his own car, without a manager. While they were on the move, he readily made his car available, showing his down-to-earth side.

While they were traveling by car, Yoo Jae-suk spotted students greeting them from the street and asked Go Soo about his children.

Go Soo drew attention when he revealed, “My firstborn was born in 2013.” His first son, born in 2013, entered middle school this year, and news that Go Soo is now the father of a middle schooler drew interest.

Meanwhile, Go Soo married Kim Hye-yeon, a non-celebrity 11 years his junior, in 2012 after five years of dating. He welcomed his first son the following year and now has two sons and a daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.