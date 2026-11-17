[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actor Kim Kang-woo said he is working as a “top instructor,” tutoring his two middle-school sons in Korean, classical Chinese, and history.

Actor Kim Kang-woo appeared on KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House, which aired on the 17th. He played the lead role of Kim Chunchu in KBS2’s epic historical drama Great King Munmu.

That day, Kim Kang-woo addressed rumors that he teaches his two sons, who are in their third and first years of middle school, like a top instructor. “When they have exams, I teach them a few subjects. Math is difficult, but I teach Korean, classical Chinese, and history,” he said.

Asked about the effect of the tutoring, he said, “It worked very well. At first, my sons didn’t like it either, but later they sometimes ask me first, ‘Shall we do it together?’” His answer surprised people.

Kim Kang-woo also revealed that his eldest son wanted to appear on YouTube, but he talked him out of it. He said, “My friends are interested these days, so I can show my face like Mom.”

He went on, “My son says, ‘I think I should appear,’ but we’re doing everything we can to stop him. His younger brother teases his older brother, saying, ‘If you appear, you’ll lose 100,000 subscribers.’” This made people laugh.

Kim Kang-woo explained, “He’s going through puberty, but I think he secretly enjoys it. He seems to get hyped up when people around him show a bit of a reaction.”

He also described how his son’s reaction had changed: “He never once bragged that his dad was an actor and kept it secret. But these days, even when no one asks, he says, ‘My dad is a YouTuber with a million subscribers.’”

Kim Kang-woo said his family even asks for appearance fees. “The subtle pressure from everyone, from my wife to my sons, is no joke,” he said, adding, “The pressure from my sons is especially intense. They think the videos won’t get views if they don’t appear.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.