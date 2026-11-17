[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Myeong-cheon, wife of former NRG member Noh Yoo-min, shared news of her husband’s sudden trip to the emergency room, prompting concern. He complained of chest pain early in the morning and was taken to the hospital, but fortunately his symptoms improved and he has returned to his daily routine.

On the 17th, Lee Myeong-cheon shared an update on her husband Noh Yoo-min, along with photos of him in the hospital, on her social media.

“Ha... My husband, who manages to startle me every now and then just when I think I’ve forgotten...” she wrote. “He was suddenly taken to the emergency room early in the morning with chest pain, and he felt much better while receiving an IV and undergoing various tests.”

She continued, “He’s going to work at the store, eating well, and resting comfortably at home,” adding, “They say the test results will be out on Monday. I hope it’s nothing serious.” She also expressed her gratitude to those who had been concerned about her husband.

The photos shared alongside the post showed Noh Yoo-min, dressed in black, lying in a hospital bed. Another photo later showed him sitting in front of testing equipment while receiving an IV. Fans continued to express concern after hearing that he had gone to the emergency room with sudden chest pain.

Meanwhile, Noh Yoo-min debuted as a member of NRG in 1997. He married a wife six years his senior in 2011, and they have two daughters. He found success in the café business and made headlines last year when he announced that he had become a building owner.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.