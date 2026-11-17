[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Haein, a former member of girl group LABOUM, shared how her daily life has changed, comparing her glamorous girl-group days with her life now as a mother of two children born in consecutive years.

On the 17th, Haein posted a video on her social media comparing her appearance during her time with LABOUM with how she looks now, along with the caption, “It’s the same person (I’m serious).”

The video intercuts scenes of Haein captivating audiences onstage in glamorous outfits and makeup with scenes of her current everyday life caring for her two children.

Haein revealed that during her time with LABOUM, she used to spend two hours just on her stage makeup. In contrast to the days when she showed off a flawless look onstage, she shared that now she barely has time to put on makeup because she is busy caring for her children.

The video also shows Haein surrounded by her two children as they give her kisses, and feeding one of them herself. The caption “A parenting schedule with no clocking out” brought home just how busy her days as a mom are—no less hectic than her days as an idol.

But Haein shared that she is happier with her life now than she was when she received applause onstage.

“Me during LABOUM vs. me now,” she wrote, adding, “I loved the days when I was applauded onstage, but now, at home, my beloved husband and children hug me every day.”

She also expressed how content she is with her life as a mother of two children born in consecutive years, writing, “A 1995-born mom of two kids born in consecutive years, living beautifully today, too.”

At the end of the video, a message appeared alongside a shot of her two children sitting side by side: “Back then, I was applauded onstage; now, I have my family, who warmly embrace me.”

Haein, who was born in 1995 and turns 31 this year, drew attention for her youthful looks even after giving birth to two children. She appeared in casual clothes with a fresh, makeup-free face instead of glamorous stage outfits, yet her appearance was strikingly similar to how she looked during her girl-group days.

Haein also said she plans to connect with fans, writing, “If there’s anything you’ve been curious about from my LABOUM days, leave a comment. I’ll make a Reel.”

Haein debuted with the group LABOUM in 2014 and was active with the group. She married her non-celebrity husband in November 2023, gave birth to her first daughter in 2024, and welcomed her second child in 2025, becoming a mother of two children born in consecutive years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.