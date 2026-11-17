[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol shared a bed for the first time in 32 years on “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2.”

The episode of SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” which aired on the 17th, featured Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol’s Hong Kong trip, full of ups and downs.

The couple, who had traveled to Hong Kong that day, drew attention as they slept together in one hotel bed. Given that they had kept separate bedrooms even in Jeju and Seoul, the panelists were also surprised to see them sleeping in the same bed for the first time in 32 years of marriage.

In particular, as soon as Hong Hye-geol woke up, he looked at Yeo Esther lying beside him and gave her a sweet smile. Seeing this in the studio, MC Kim Sook asked, “Did you see the look in his eyes?” Yeo Esther replied, “My husband is sincere only in that moment,” prompting laughter.

Hong Hye-geol went a step further and praised his wife’s beauty, saying, “Seeing you like this today, you look quite beautiful.”

A spectacular ocean view in Hong Kong stretched out behind them, and Hong Hye-geol drew laughs by boasting, “I spent a fortune on accommodations with an ocean view.”

Meanwhile, that day also saw the launch of what was dubbed the “Yeo Esther Depression Recovery Project,” alongside a full-fledged outing into downtown Hong Kong. On previous trips, Yeo Esther had reportedly refused to go out, staying in her room all day and asking only for room service. This time, she finally ventured out into the city.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.