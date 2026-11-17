[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Haruka Toyoda, a Japanese-Korean mixed-race model who was caught up in dating rumors with national fencing team member Oh Sanguk, has shared photos from a date in Japan.

On the 17th, Haruka Toyoda posted several photos with the caption “Japan deito (Japan date).”

In the photos, Haruka Toyoda is enjoying a relaxing time at a luxury ryokan in Japan. Among the pictures that seemed to show her and someone else taking photos of each other was a shadow shot of her striking a V sign with a tall man, which drew attention.

Given that she has been caught up in dating rumors with Oh Sanguk several times, some people wondered whether the man in the shadow was Oh Sanguk and whether the two had started sharing “lovestagram” posts.

Comments in which the two called each other “Mom” and “Dad” were also spotted on Haruka Toyoda’s pet dog’s account.

Oh Sanguk and Haruka Toyoda have been caught up in dating rumors since 2024. They drew attention by following each other’s accounts, liking each other’s posts and exchanging comments.

Later, when asked whether he had a girlfriend on TV CHOSUN’s “Heo Young-man’s Food Travel,” which aired in July 2025, Oh Sanguk replied, “No,” denying the dating rumors.

However, the rumors flared up again last December after the two each posted, at different times, photos taken on Jeju Island. Haruka Toyoda also shared a shadow photo at the time that appeared to show her with a romantic partner.

Recently, unlike before when he firmly denied the dating rumors, Oh Sanguk has not given a clear answer to questions about a girlfriend. On MBC’s “Omniscient Interfering View,” which aired last October, he avoided answering when the subject of a girlfriend came up by pretending to be on the phone with someone.

On the 16th, when the subject of a girlfriend came up on the YouTube channel “Zzanbro,” he also pretended not to understand, saying, “Sumimasen? What?”

As for his ideal type, he said, “I’m tall, so I like people who are tall, have monolids and have a distinctive personality,” bringing to mind Haruka Toyoda, who is 176 cm tall. His close junior colleague Do Kyung-dong added pointedly, “So, a model, huh?”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.