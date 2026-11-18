[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Hong Hye-geol of “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” voiced candid concern about his wife Yeo Esther’s jewelry purchases, drawing laughs.

The episode of SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” which aired on the 17th, featured the couple Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol on a chaotic trip to Hong Kong.

The two had traveled to Hong Kong that day and stopped at a qipao rental shop to transform themselves into characters from Hong Kong movies. Yeo Esther, who has a longstanding interest in jewelry and fashion, threw herself into shopping, using her keen eye to find qipaos she liked.

But Hong Hye-geol tried to stop his wife, saying, “Don’t try them all on; just try one or two. I’m begging you.” Yeo Esther snapped back, “Then when will we have time? You won’t even let me buy jewelry.”

Later, Yeo Esther showed off her beautiful figure in a green qipao and showed Hong Hye-geol her earrings. She explained, “I bought them before this trip. I bought them from a luxury jewelry brand.” The brand’s pearl earrings cost several tens of millions of won.

Hong Hye-geol turned serious and said, “You should have told me before buying them,” then added, “They are pretty, but these jewels don’t suit you. Your face is more attractive without jewelry.”

Yeo Esther shot back, “I did spend some money on jewelry this time. Didn’t you buy a bicycle for 12 million won?” Hong Hye-geol voiced his concern, saying, “Once you get into jewelry, you could spend several hundred billion won in a month.”

Yeo Esther then said, “I understand how you feel now. Actually, these are unbranded pieces that cost 14,000 won for the two,” drawing laughs. The earrings she had earlier claimed to have bought from a luxury brand for tens of millions of won were actually inexpensive. When it came out that Yeo Esther had played a trick to sound out her husband’s true feelings, Hong Hye-geol’s face lit up. He asked, “They were 14,000 won?” which got another laugh.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.