[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Former girl group Sugar member Ayumi introduced her mother, who has been living in Japan for 50 years.

On the 17th, Ayumi shared a glimpse of a day out grocery shopping with her mother, who lives in Tokyo, Japan, on her YouTube channel.

That day, Ayumi introduced her mother, saying, “She was born in Korea and is Korean, and now she lives in Japan.”

When asked how long she had lived in Japan, her mother answered, “50 years,” surprising viewers. She added that she was from Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, and explained that she moved to Japan at 18.

When Ayumi asked her mother’s age, she marveled, “She looks incredibly young. Even at her age, she’s a real powerhouse when it comes to stamina.” Asked for her exact age, her mother laughed and said, “That’s a secret.”

It was also revealed that she is still actively working. Her mother said she works in the yakiniku restaurant business in Japan. Ayumi explained that her mother had worked at the same location for many years, saying, “She’s been at the same place ever since I was three.”

The mother and daughter then visited Aeon, a popular Japanese big-box store, and Meidi-Ya, an upscale grocery store. After returning home, they reviewed the products they had bought and chatted. When asked to give a final message to the channel’s viewers, Ayumi’s mother suddenly became emotional, saying, “I don’t think I can; I feel like I’m going to cry.”

When Ayumi exclaimed in surprise, “Why are you crying?”, her mother started to say, “I try so hard to do everything well, but...” and couldn’t continue.

She went on to reveal her heartfelt feelings for her daughter, saying, “I’m so grateful that she’s trying so hard and doing so well as a daughter, and that you all look upon her so fondly.” She then urged viewers, saying, “Please continue to look kindly on her.”

Ayumi was flustered by her mother’s sudden tears but smiled, while her mother made everyone laugh by shouting, “Please subscribe!” to the very end.

Ayumi debuted in 2002 as a member of the group Sugar and became widely beloved. She later worked in both Korea and Japan, and in 2022 married a businessman who is two years her senior and is not in the entertainment industry. She gave birth to her first daughter in 2024 and is now balancing childcare with her broadcasting work.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.