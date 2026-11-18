[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] On “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” Esther Yeo caused a stir in the studio with her candid remark that her business mattered more to her than her husband, Hong Hye-geol.

On the episode of SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” aired on the 17th, the couple Esther Yeo and Hong Hye-geol’s eventful trip to Hong Kong was featured.

As night fell over Hong Kong, the two enjoyed a pirate ship tour in a romantic atmosphere. The couple chatted against the backdrop of the beautiful nightscape, opening up to each other about their innermost thoughts and bickering once again.

First, Esther Yeo said her 50s were the “hwayangyeonhwa”—the happiest period of her life. Hong Hye-geol, however, disagreed. “Your 50s weren’t your best years. They were a time of crisis for us as a couple. Our health deteriorated, and the depression was severe. Why else would we have lived apart for several years?” he countered.

Esther Yeo bristled, saying, “I’m the one talking about my own best years...” Hong Hye-geol asked, “Why do you say it was your 50s? Because your business was booming?” Esther Yeo replied, “Is that it? I’m sorry. I chose money over my husband,” leaving him flustered.

Hong Hye-geol demanded that Esther Yeo choose, asking, “The company or me? Choose between the company’s revenue falling to one-tenth and divorcing me.”

Without hesitation, Esther Yeo replied, “I’d get divorced first, for now.” She continued, “Hye-geol is someone I can get back together with. Even if we split up, we can meet again. But revenue must not fall. I don’t plan to remarry someone else just because we get divorced. Couldn’t we just divorce on paper and live together as cohabitants?”

Hong Hye-geol could not hide his hurt at her unexpected answer. He lamented, “Does that make any sense? Can’t you say it, even if only in words? You really are someone who cares most about your own work.” Esther Yeo astonished the studio by saying, “I can’t tell that kind of lie. You’re so unrealistic that it’s exhausting.”

As Hong Hye-geol continued to show his hurt, Esther Yeo declared, “If you’re that hurt, I’ll sell the company,” catching viewers’ attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.