[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Jung Ho-yeon is being discussed as a potential Bond girl for the next James Bond film series, while overseas fans continue to show her enthusiastic support on social media.

On the 17th, Jung Ho-yeon posted several photos on her Instagram without much of a caption.

In the photos, Jung Ho-yeon stands before the camera in a black off-the-shoulder dress. Its plunging neckline, silhouette tracing her figure and shimmering details adorning the entire dress catch the eye.

In particular, Jung Ho-yeon completed the polished look with glamorous earrings and long, straight hair with a hint of blue. Her slender proportions befitting a former model and her intense gaze also stood out.

What caught people’s attention was the reaction from overseas fans. With Jung Ho-yeon being discussed as a potential Bond girl for the next James Bond series, comments of support related to the role followed.

One overseas fan commented, “The next Bond Girl” (the next Bond girl), while another expressed anticipation, writing, “Next Bond girl!!!!!” (the next Bond girl!!!!!). There was also an outpouring of praise for Jung Ho-yeon’s beauty, including comments such as “the most beautiful Asian woman in the world” and “I love you.”

The post Jung Ho-yeon shared received more than 43,000 likes in about seven hours, demonstrating the high level of interest.

Earlier, British fashion magazine Vogue selected 45 actresses suited to be Bond girls in the next James Bond series and featured Jung Ho-yeon in fifth place. Vogue said she had demonstrated her acting ability in “Squid Game” and the film “Hope,” and judged that she would be a good fit as James Bond’s partner if the new series were set in Asia.

In particular, being listed alongside global stars such as Zendaya, Margaret Qualley and Anya Taylor-Joy underscored Jung Ho-yeon’s standing as an international star.

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios officially cast actor Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond on the 16th (local time). Denis Villeneuve, director of the “Dune” film series, will direct the new film. However, the casting of the Bond girl has not yet been officially announced.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.