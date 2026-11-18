[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] BLACKPINK member Jisoo revealed her distinctive homebody side and firm life philosophy.

On the 17th, Jisoo went live with producer Na Yeong-seok (Na PD) on YouTube channel Channel Fullmoon, candidly opening up about everything from her MBTI to how she usually spends time with friends.

That day, Jisoo said of her MBTI, "I've been coming up as INTJ for more than three years," adding, "I'm 60-something percent T. The fans probably know. I've mentioned it once before."

"Everyone says I'm so T, but that's not true. I'm this much of an F, actually," she said, emphasizing that she also has an emotional side and drawing laughs.

Jisoo particularly drew attention when she talked about how her personality differs from fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé. Asked whether anyone around her had an FP personality, Jisoo named Rosé and explained, "She's really upbeat. She's always having fun."

She continued, "If a song comes on while we're eating, she'll say, 'This song is so good. I want to go to karaoke.' Then she'll be like, 'Let's go, let's go. Let's go to karaoke,'" describing Rosé as spontaneous and full of energy.

Jisoo, on the other hand, said she has firm standards of her own when meeting up with friends. "When I meet friends, eat, and go to a café to talk, there are times when the pace at which the topics change gradually slows down. Then there's nothing left to say. I start thinking, 'Maybe that's all there is to talk about with them,' but sometimes my friend still wants to hang out longer," she admitted.

When Na PD asked if she calculated in advance how much time she needed to get home, wash up, and go to bed, Jisoo agreed: "That's right. I have this thing where I think, 'I need to lie down.'"

That didn't mean she always turned down her friends' suggestions. Jisoo explained that if a friend suddenly suggested going to karaoke, "I'd start cutting things out one by one because I really want to be lying down by 11. Like, 'No face mask tonight,'" reducing what she had planned to do after getting home so she could still spend time with her friends.

But if it looked like she would go past the time she'd set, she said she turned them down firmly. Jisoo said that when a friend tried to get her to stay longer, she'd say, "No. I have to be in bed by 11," and emphasized, "Starting at 11, I need time to myself. I need to have fun on my own." Na PD was surprised to hear this, saying, "You can say that? I've never said anything like that in my life."

Na PD admitted that when his friends wanted to keep hanging out, he couldn't turn them down and sometimes stayed with them until 6 a.m. He also shared that he had eventually thought up an excuse and slipped away without them noticing.

Jisoo then made everyone laugh by revealing, "I don't bring a bag down with me at all." She said, "When we all do something like a concert and then have a company dinner, if I try to bring my bag down, people say, 'Don't bring your bag. Leave it in the car,'" sharing her own way of being ready to leave at any time.

When Na PD asked, "So you go there prepared to make a quick escape?" Jisoo laughed and agreed. Na PD added, "We're the same in that respect. Whether you're FP or T, company dinners are hard," drawing more laughs.

Meanwhile, Jisoo continues to pursue an active solo career, having released her new song "ADDICTED" on October 30. "ADDICTED" was released ahead of Jisoo's first solo full-length album and follows her pre-release track "CLICK," which came out in September.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.