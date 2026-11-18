[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Oh Yoon-ah has released wedding photos taken in Bali.

On the 18th, Oh Yoon-ah posted several wedding photos alongside a bride emoji.

In the photos, Oh Yoon-ah showed off her elegant poise in a variety of wedding dresses against a Bali backdrop. From a sheer dress with a sensual feel to a mini dress that accentuated her figure and a silk dress with a graceful charm, she pulled off each look and revealed her dazzling beauty.

Earlier, on the 13th, Oh Yoon-ah shared her dream of having wedding photos taken in Bali on her YouTube channel, “Oh! Yoona.”

“I don’t want it to be over-the-top. I hope people remember the occasion, rather than what we looked like, whenever they see the photos. I want to capture photos that can evoke the feeling whenever you look at them,” she said, expressing her wish to capture the atmosphere and emotions of the shoot.

She added, “I want to shoot in an exotic place with a vintage feel or mood, in an atmospheric and natural way.”

Oh Yoon-ah has raised her son Min, who has a developmental disability, on her own since divorcing in 2015. Last July, she completed her marriage registration with a non-celebrity man four years her junior and announced her remarriage, receiving many congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.