[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Park Sae-mi mentioned comments about her appearance, while her husband Kim Jun-yeon expressed his affection for her.

A video titled “We’re Revealing Our Entire Newlywed Home in a 30-Pyeong Seoul Apartment (ft. Husband)” was released on Park Sae-mi’s YouTube channel on the 17th.

That day, Park Sae-mi’s husband Kim Jun-yeon shared how people around them had complimented his wife’s appearance in person. He said, “My friends who came to the wedding, as well as my army buddies, said my wife was so beautiful. They said she looked much better in person.”

Park Sae-mi laughed and said, “I really do look better in person.” She then shared, “But people would sometimes leave comments like, ‘A middle-aged woman and a son are together,’ or, ‘They’re a mother and son.’”

Kim Jun-yeon defended his wife, saying, “That’s ridiculous.” He went on to express his affection, saying, “If anything, our Sae-mi has become a source of pride for me,” making for a sweet moment.

Meanwhile, Park Sae-mi married florist Kim Jun-yeon on the 18th of last month. Kim Jun-yeon is one year younger than Park Sae-mi and drew attention for his resemblance to actor Byeon Woo-seok. The two met through an introduction by a personal trainer and tied the knot after dating for about two years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.