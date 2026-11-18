[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kang Jae-joon shared an update on his progress, saying he had successfully lost 14 kg in five months.

On the 17th, a video titled “I Learned What Matters Most When Running After Losing 14 Kilograms” was posted on the YouTube channel “Wild Boar Runner.”

That day, Kang Jae-joon said, “I’ve brought my weight down to 83 kg” and “I want to spread the word about these really positive changes in my body.”

“I run 9 km, then go to the gym and do a short, intense 30-minute strength workout. I don’t work out for long and take almost no breaks,” he explained. “I don’t lift heavy; I do a lot of reps.”

Kang Jae-joon, who said he does strength training about twice a week without overdoing it, said, “I make sure to have protein right after strength training,” and added, “I always have a protein-focused breakfast, too.”

“I have a cheat day once a week, but there’s a chance I probably won’t have one in December. I still have a little more weight to lose than I expected, so I think I’ll have to adjust based on that,” he said.

“I hope December 31 gets here soon and I can get below 77 kg. After that, I really want to lose weight gradually,” he said, adding, “Right now, I’m pushing myself a little to keep my promise.”

He also said he had realized the importance of sleep during his weight-loss journey. “I used to think sleep came second to diet, but these days I think it’s number one,” Kang Jae-joon said. “This time, I really realized that I absolutely have to get a good night’s sleep on days when I have a run scheduled,” he stressed.

“When I first started, I weighed 97 kg, and now I’m 83 kg. I’ve lost 14 kg, which is quite a lot,” he said. “I need to lose another 1 or 2 kg before December. If I lose 3 kg, I think I may be able to lose weight gradually in December. I’ll do my absolute best and work hard to lose weight during the time I have left,” he vowed.

Earlier, last June, Kang Jae-joon announced that he would lose 20 kg. He had previously gotten down to 77 kg, but his weight later climbed to 101 kg after he regained it. He pledged, “If I fail to lose 20 kg by the end of this year, I’ll delete my YouTube channel.”

Kang Jae-joon also opened up about what prompted him to go on a diet. “My wife was reading word cards to our son and asked, ‘Where’s the pig?’ He pointed to me. That was a bit of a shock. I thought, ‘So Dad looks like a pig,’ and that was one of the reasons I started losing weight.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.