[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] TV personality Maeng Seung-ji drew attention after revealing herself receiving a skin treatment from her doctor boyfriend.

On the 17th, Maeng Seung-ji posted a video with the caption, “Suddenly got a skin treatment.”

In the video, Maeng Seung-ji met her doctor boyfriend to get a skin treatment. She asked anxiously, “I was called in because you suddenly said you’d give me Ultherapy. Doesn’t it hurt?”

In response, her doctor boyfriend replied warmly, “It won’t hurt at all if you’re anesthetized,” and added, “I’ll be thorough.”

But the treatment session shown later was not what she had expected. Maeng Seung-ji candidly shared footage of herself receiving the treatment, drawing attention as she struggled with a pained expression throughout.

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji attracted attention last August when she revealed her relationship with her doctor boyfriend.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.