[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Jung Hyun-gyu experienced panic symptoms while filming Netflix’s variety show ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ and withdrew from the program.

In episode 8 of ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,’ released on the 17th, Jung Hyun-gyu was shown suddenly experiencing panic symptoms while the contestants were playing the Prison Match.

John Park, who was watching what was happening, approached Jung Hyun-gyu and asked, “Hyun-gyu, are you okay? Want to take a break?” Jung Hyun-gyu replied, “I have panic symptoms,” and sank down where he was.

The production team later said in subtitles that Jung Hyun-gyu received treatment from on-site medical staff after suddenly experiencing panic symptoms during the game. They explained that although he made several attempts to return to the match, they decided he needed sufficient rest to recover, and he therefore had to leave the program.

In a subsequent interview, Jung Hyun-gyu opened up about how the mental difficulties he had experienced in the past came back to him. “I was hated by a lot of people last season and suffered from depression and panic disorder for a while,” he said. “I thought I’d overcome it, but when I actually got to the set, I was stressing myself out on the same set.”

“It kept building up, and then, at the moment of the Prison Match, memories from the past seemed to overlap, and it all exploded,” he reflected.

He also said he had a lot of reservations before deciding to take part. Jung Hyun-gyu said, “I thought that even with my past trauma, I’d be okay as long as I enjoyed playing the game and did my best. But when I actually tried it, I wasn’t okay.”

Even so, he added, “I have no regrets about leaving. That was just how I was feeling, and it’s part of who I am, so I’m trying to accept it,” and “I’ve had plenty of rest, and I’m living a healthy life now.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.