[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Noh Yoo-min of the group NRG went to the emergency room with chest pain.

Noh Yoo-min's wife, Lee Myeong-cheon, said on the 17th, “My husband scares me every now and then just when I think I can forget about it. He suddenly had chest pain early in the morning and was taken to the emergency room. While he was receiving an IV and undergoing various tests, he got much better, so he went to work at the store, ate well, and is resting comfortably at home.”

She went on to post a photo, saying, “They say the test results will be out on Monday. I hope it's nothing serious.... Thank you to everyone who has been concerned.” In the photo, Noh Yoo-min is seen undergoing tests in the emergency room, including having his blood pressure taken while receiving an IV. Although a black mask covers his face, his pale complexion and pained expression suggest that his condition may have been serious.

Noh Yoo-min debuted with NRG in 1997 and won fans’ affection with hit songs such as “I Can Do It,” “Rain” and “Hit Song.” He married Lee, who is six years his senior, in 2011, and they have two daughters. He recently found success in the café business and made headlines after revealing that he became a building owner last year.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.