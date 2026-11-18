[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kim Jun-won of the band Glen Check is at risk of having to suspend his activities.

On the 16th, Kim Jun-won wrote on his account, "I had hoped that the sexual harassment issue experienced by my wife, who had handled Glen Check’s work for over three years, along with the settlement issues, would be resolved amicably so that I could resume normal activities. However, without receiving a response, I received an application for a provisional injunction seeking to ban my entertainment activities, citing YouTube uploads and challenge videos, among other things."

He promised, "I felt deeply sorry toward the fans who have waited for a year. It was painful for me, too, not being able to take the stage or even tell you when we might meet again. But I won't give up. I will see this through to the end so I can protect someone dear to me and meet you again through music and onstage."

Kim Jun-won also released the contents of his messenger conversation with EMA CEO Kim Baek-jun. He said he was confused to receive a message about scheduling even though he could not perform because the matters raised in a certified letter and request for corrective action in January had not been resolved. CEO Kim did not respond at all. On the 2nd, Kim Jun-won asked for a settlement statement and an email response, but the CEO left only a brief reply the following day, saying that a written document would arrive soon.

Earlier, Kim Jun-won's wife, Yoo Seung-eun, claimed that she had handled Glen Check's work single-handedly for three years and helped build the team's brand value, but was sexually harassed by the division head of agency A. EMA made no comment on the matter.

Kim Jun-won debuted with Glen Check in 2011 and released hit songs including "Dazed and Confused."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.