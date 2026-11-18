[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Hong Hyun-hee of “New Woman” revealed why she fought with her older brother while making arrangements for her father’s funeral.

On the 17th, a video was posted on the YouTube series “New Woman” titled “‘I Went to My In-Laws’ Once a Week’: Hong Hyun-hee’s Secret to ZERO Mother-in-Law/Daughter-in-Law Conflict as a Beloved Daughter-in-Law!”

Recalling her father’s funeral, Hong Hyun-hee said, “My older brother is so set in his ways. When the comedians came to pay their respects, only one person was supposed to light incense, but when five of them tried to do it, he said, ‘Did you come here for a fireworks show?’ Jasson would laugh at a well-timed joke, but my brother would say, ‘Your dad just died and you’re laughing?’ I fought back, saying, ‘You should have treated him well while he was alive. Did you? Why are you making a scene when you came to pay your respects?’ Jasson tried to break it up and all that.”

Hong Hyun-hee, who said she grew up in a reserved household, said, “Our family was like a goshiwon household. We ate in separate rooms. Jasson acted as a counselor and even as a parent. I started looking more relaxed after I got married.” She added, “We had a TV in each of our rooms. Before I got married, I was lonely and things felt bleak.”

Hong Hyun-hee said, “My parents are from Seoul, so I don’t remember going anywhere for the holidays. But my in-laws have a farm in the countryside, so I was really happy to have somewhere to go.” She added, “My mother-in-law is such a good cook that I went down every week for a year with my mom, without Jasson. Looking back, I feel so sorry to my mother-in-law. I brought my mom along for a year, and my mother-in-law never once showed that she minded.”

Hong Hyun-hee said, “Didn’t I tell you we weren’t a close-knit family? My parents couldn’t get used to it either. Their son-in-law would show up with a cake on an ordinary day, and they couldn’t get used to that. They said they wished he would stop coming.” She continued, “After I became an adult, there were very few times when my mom, dad, older brother, and I all ate together. But when Jasson came over, we had to eat together, right? On the one hand, I was so grateful and thought the family I’d dreamed of had become a reality, but I feel so sorry and sad that my father passed away,” she revealed.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.