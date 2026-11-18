[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Brian shared an anecdote about being criticized by viewers for not knowing the features of his car properly, after revealing his imported car, which is in the 180-million-won range.

On the 17th, a video titled 'Brian MBW's Own Car Revealed for the First Time' was posted on Brian's YouTube channel.

In a previous video, Brian was criticized for not knowing the features of his car, with comments such as, "They give you a manual and you still don't know?" and "He never reads the manual—he just takes things apart first."

Brian lamented, "I was on a celebrity's YouTube channel yesterday too, and they said they'd watched the Shorts. They asked how I could not know that, so I said, 'I might not know. I thought only Teslas could do that.' Thankfully, Hwanhee was next to me and said he didn't know either. Both members are idiots."

Brian said of the car, "Even with every option, it's in the 180-million-won range. The 2026 model year has probably gone up more," adding, "I just like big cars. I don't enjoy driving small cars."

As Brian was showing the car's interior, a member of the production crew asked, "Doesn't the car have massage seats?" Brian was surprised and said, "I just found that out. Why are you only telling me now? I could have been getting massages for a year and a half."

In response to a member of the production crew who said they'd switched to a Tesla, Brian said, "Cars are all a matter of taste, but it's not my taste. It feels too futuristic. I think a car should feel like a car."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.