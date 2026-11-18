[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Hwang Seok-jeong, who left the trappings of worldly life behind to live in nature and chose a semi-agrarian lifestyle, will reveal how she is finding healing from OCD and depression alongside her dog Hum on TV CHOSUN’s “A Dog to Brag About.”

TV CHOSUN’s new variety show “A Dog to Brag About” is Korea’s first variety show devoted to pet owners showing off their dogs’ special charms. In episode 2, airing tonight at 10 p.m. on the 18th, Kim Eung-soo, Hwang Seok-jeong, Choi Hyun-woo, Seo Dong-ju and Sleepy will appear with their dogs and go head-to-head in a contest to gush about their pets.

Hwang Seok-jeong appears with Hum, her dog with strikingly white fur and a mysterious air, and opens up about her unusual story. “I have OCD, and with all that going on, I just couldn’t do anything,” she says, recalling a difficult time. She also shares the comfort she finds in Hum: “Hum is always happy and always smiling, so just seeing that is healing for me.” Hwang adds, “When I’m with Hum, it feels like everything falls into place, no matter how bad things get,” and expresses her affection by saying, “You’re my benefactor—my ‘benefactor dog,’” in a moment that is sure to move viewers.

Hwang Seok-jeong also surprises everyone with an unconventional act as she shares her daily life with Hum: she uses the same brush she had used on Hum’s fur to brush her own hair. “For some reason, I never buy a brush for myself; I always end up buying dog brushes,” she says with a casual laugh, sending everyone on set into fits of laughter.

Meanwhile, Seo Dong-ju and Hwang Seok-jeong engage in a heated war of words over their dogs’ intelligence. Seo, who had been boasting that her dog Lea understands both English and Korean, puts Lea’s tricks to the test. Hwang points out that Lea is responding to Seo’s gestures rather than her words. Seo raises her voice: “Hum can’t do any of that!” Hwang fires back, “Hum can do it all! What are you talking about?” creating a tense moment.

Seo Dong-ju then puts Lea’s skills to the test to prove that she once took first place in an amateur agility competition. Hwang Seok-jeong also enters the agility contest with Hum. But when Hum hesitates in front of a tunnel, Hwang herself goes inside—a highly unusual turn of events. The contest between Seo and Hwang, with their dogs’ honor on the line, leaves viewers wondering how the agility showdown will end.

The second episode of TV CHOSUN’s new variety show “A Dog to Brag About” airs tonight, November 18, at 10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.