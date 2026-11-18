[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The new song lyrics by rapper Yang Hong-won have become a hot topic. The public is expressing doubts about lyrics that put infidelity and divorce front and center.

Yang Hong-won released his new single ‘Eden Mate+’ on the 17th. But the lyrics themselves are already suggestive. ‘Eden Mate+’ includes lines such as, ‘Now I have to go alone’; ‘I’ve already been through what they say is amazing. Three beauties, four mistakes. I should just throw away these connections’; ‘You’re telling me to wash it again and go back like a clean rag. I can’t go back to yesterday like a watch on my wrist’; and ‘I don’t care what the other person says. I’m still doing well and shining. A woman who wears designer labels wants to get high with me (Fxch the other side still shine Designer girl wanna get high).’

The lyrics on ‘Obo,’ the album released on the 10th ahead of ‘Eden Mate+,’ are even more direct.

The track ‘Hwa’ consists of lyrics such as, ‘I don’t want to go to the house in Gwangju anymore. I want to fill the third floor again. The girl next to me isn’t pretty at all’; ‘I’m sorry, I don’t think I can hold on’; ‘I’ll go farther away so you can avoid me’; and ‘There’s a woman beside me you don’t know. As expected, I ended up comparing her with you. I ended up hating the one who can’t take your place.’

The second track, ‘Moonwalk,’ includes lyrics such as, ‘Breakups are fun because you’re kind. I’m the bad one. I guess that’s why I’m alone’; ‘There’s still a child. In a broken mirror, yesterday’s truth passes by, but tangled relationships soon split apart’; and ‘Leave the new hoe on my bed behind and go, leaving you—the person I agreed to be friends with yesterday.’

The final track, ‘Mok,’ also includes lyrics such as, ‘I’ll sleep here for a bit with these Devil Xs, then get up’; ‘Betrayal welcomes me. What am I afraid of? I did even more without getting drunk. Take it for me’; ‘There are two bitches in my room. They’re so easy because they don’t know me. They know my position. That must be why they covet your position. They told me to do it inside, so I dressed [her]. Now I know who will be my end.’

Yang Hong-won’s new song is full of expressions that evoke suspicions of infidelity and phrases hinting at a breakup, stirring questions among fans.

Yang Hong-won married former model Won Hyun-joo on the 18th of last month. The two registered their marriage in 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Lua, in 2024. Since then, they have shared glimpses of family life through ‘Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary.’

But five days after the wedding, allegations of infidelity arose following a disclosure that Yang Hong-won had accompanied another woman to a lodging establishment. Yang Hong-won’s side said it was true that he had gone to a lodging establishment with the woman, but denied any displays of affection in the room and said they would sue the person who made the disclosure. The accuser later apologized, saying they had acted out of resentment after being refused when they asked to borrow 300,000 won because they urgently needed cash. They also changed their account, saying that although they had seen Yang Hong-won enter the lodging establishment with the woman in question, they did not know whether the two were having an affair.

However, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo unfollowed each other’s accounts. Yang also drew controversy after being seen partying at a Halloween club event all night and carrying out his schedule. Meanwhile, Won Hyun-joo recently resumed posting on social media. She deleted all the photos of Yang Hong-won and their daughter that she had previously posted, leaving only three photos of herself. She still follows the accounts of the producer of ‘Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary’ and rapper Swings, who hosted their wedding, but continues to unfollow Yang Hong-won’s account.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.