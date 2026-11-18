[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] A YouTube video of singer Kim Jong-kook trying a trendy glutinous rice cake has recently returned to the spotlight. After it emerged that a product believed to have appeared in the video had been ordered off sale and recalled for failing to meet coliform bacteria standards, people have voiced concern for Kim Jong-kook and the other cast members.

On the 9th, a Shorts video titled “Kim Jong-kook Tries HANJUNGSUN for the First Time” was posted on Kim Jong-kook’s YouTube channel, “GYM JONG KOOK.” In the video, Kim Jong-kook sampled with acquaintances the glutinous rice cake that had recently sparked a sellout frenzy.

After taking a bite of the glutinous rice cake, Kim Jong-kook said, “Isn’t this chewy rice cake ice cream? It is chewy rice cake ice cream,” reacting that the taste was familiar. When an acquaintance explained, “Hyung, HANJUNGSUN is famous,” Kim Jong-kook encouraged the others to try it as well. The production team said the product was hard to get, and an acquaintance who tried it also said it tasted similar to the familiar chewy rice cake ice cream.

However, after the video was posted, an unexpected fact drew attention: the “HANJUNGSUN Pistachio Glutinous Rice Cake,” which Kim Jong-kook is believed to have eaten, was found non-compliant in a food safety inspection.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s Food Safety Korea website, “HANJUNGSUN Pistachio Glutinous Rice Cake,” made by manufacturer Loro F&B, was designated for recall and sales suspension on the 30th of last month for failing to meet coliform bacteria standards and specifications. The recall applies to the 80 g product labeled with a manufacturing date of October 23, 2026. The manufacturer reportedly found during its own quality testing that the product failed to meet hygiene standards.

In response, GS25, the retailer, immediately halted sales of the product. It decided to dispose of all units remaining in stores, regardless of whether their manufacturing dates were covered by the recall, and to refund customers who had already purchased it.

The product was launched through a collaboration between dessert brands HANJUNGSUN and Loro Mellow. After the previously released “HANJUNGSUN Yogurt Glutinous Rice Cake” became popular, with cumulative sales reaching 700,000 units, the brands followed up with a pistachio flavor. The pistachio product also attracted attention, recording daily sales of 330 million won, but sales were halted over hygiene concerns.

After these facts came to light, concern also spread in the comments on Kim Jong-kook’s YouTube video. Online commenters said, “He ate one that was supposed to be thrown away,” “Is his stomach okay?”, “They even shared it, each taking a bite,” and “That’s not good.”

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook continues to connect with the public through variety shows and YouTube channels.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.