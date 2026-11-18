◇The press conference for Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan 3 was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Jung Hyun-gyu is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.11.05/

[Sportschosun Reporter Sohyoung Kim] Jung Hyun-gyu, who appeared on Netflix’s brain-survival reality show The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again (hereafter The Devil’s Plan 3), withdrew midway through filming after experiencing panic symptoms. He spoke about the depression and panic disorder he had experienced after appearing in Season 2, and expressed severe psychological distress, prompting sympathy.

In the eighth episode of The Devil’s Plan 3, released on the 17th, Jung Hyun-gyu was shown suddenly experiencing panic symptoms and withdrawing in the middle of a game. That day, the contestants took part in a prison match. When it was his turn, Jung Hyun-gyu’s hands began to shake, and he showed signs of hyperventilating before slumping down where he was. John Park, who watched, said that Jung Hyun-gyu had seemed to struggle especially in the prison match and in situations where he had to eliminate another contestant, adding, “I thought he must have been having a really hard time because he was hyperventilating.” The production team said that Jung Hyun-gyu received treatment from the on-site medical staff and tried to resume the game, but they decided he should withdraw because they judged that he needed complete rest to recover quickly.

In a subsequent interview, Jung Hyun-gyu opened up about the psychological difficulties he had experienced after appearing in Season 2. “I was hated a lot last season, and I suffered from depression and panic disorder for a while,” he said. “I thought I had overcome it, but once I got to the same set, I felt stressed about myself.” He continued, “I think it gradually built up, then overlapped with the moment in the prison match and burst out.” He said he had a lot of doubts before deciding to appear, but thought he would be fine as long as he enjoyed the game itself and did his best. “I thought I’d be fine, but I wasn’t,” he admitted. He said he had no regrets about withdrawing and was accepting his condition. He added that he had now had enough rest and was doing well and staying healthy.

Jung Hyun-gyu, who previously won The Devil’s Plan 2 with his fierce competitive drive and strategic play, also faced controversy over some of his choices and remarks. He is said to have experienced psychological difficulties as criticism of his conduct on the show continued even after it ended.

Panic disorder is a condition in which intense fear and anxiety arise suddenly, even in situations without a particular threat or clear reason. Neurobiological, genetic and psychosocial factors, among others, act in combination, and stress or memories of situations in which a person previously experienced a panic attack can also trigger an attack. Major symptoms include a pounding heart, shortness of breath, hyperventilation, cold sweats, trembling hands and feet, and dizziness. In severe cases, a person may lose control or experience extreme fear that they are going to die.

Meanwhile, episodes 6–10 of The Devil’s Plan 3, released on the 17th, revealed the true nature of the exile zone, which gives eliminated contestants a chance to compete again. With seven of the 16 contestants eliminated after just the first five episodes, a survival contest for a chance to return unfolded in the exile zone. The showdown between the contestants in the living quarters, led by Jang Dong-min, and those in the prison block also intensified.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.