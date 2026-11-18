[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] On KBS2’s “Problem Child in House,” Kim Kang-woo brought cheerful laughter and warmth to viewers at home with the unexpected charm of a well-rounded actor who excels at everything from cooking and household chores to YouTube.

In episode 334 of KBS2’s variety show “Problem Child in House” (hereafter “Problem Child”), which aired on Tuesday the 17th, actor Kim Kang-woo appeared as a guest. He plays Kim Chun-chu in KBS’s new epic drama “Great King Munmu,” and joined the “Rooftop crew”—Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Yang Se-chan and Joo Woo-jae—for a lively quiz-filled conversation.

Kim Kang-woo immediately drew attention with his special connection to Kim Sook. Sook said Im Hyung-jun had strongly recommended him, saying, “There’s no one who’s such an extreme I,” and shared that she had once invited Kim to the introverts’ gathering she leads. When she explained the group’s unusual rule—“We even set aside a separate space where members can rest without seeing one another”—extrovert Yang Se-chan asked, “Wouldn’t it be better not to come, then?” His response sent the studio into fits of laughter.

Kim Kang-woo also shared an update on how he has become a popular YouTuber with 1.47 million subscribers. The story of his subscriber-count revenge against Kim Sook added to the fun. Sook had given him a hard time when he had around 170,000 subscribers. Now that his subscriber count has far surpassed hers, Kim joked, “I won, right?” making the Rooftop crew burst out laughing. When Joo Woo-jae also revealed that Sook had treated him similarly when he had 100,000 subscribers, she claimed, “The more I ignore them, the better they do,” demonstrating the unexpected upside of her “Sook-style harsh remarks(?)”. Sook went on to reveal how close she is to Kim, saying, “Kim Kang-woo once came to ask if he could rent my house for a YouTube shoot. He’s the only man who knows my door code.” She added, “He’s become a total content machine now,” bringing even more laughter.

Kim Kang-woo’s YouTube channel is also popular for its down-to-earth glimpses of family life with his wife and two sons. He shared, “My wife is so introverted she even turned down a wedding photoshoot, but because I was so relaxed about it, she told me to go ahead and show her face too.” He went on to say that his older son, who is in middle school, wants to show his face as well, but the family is strongly discouraging him. He brought a laugh by sharing that his younger son said, “If my older brother appears, you’ll lose 100,000 subscribers.”

Kim Kang-woo once again showed his unexpected side as a master of household chores who is not only an accomplished cook but also handles all the housework with ease. He said he became more interested in cooking after appearing in the film “Le Grand Chef,” and that his impressive cooking and exceptional domestic skills earned him nicknames such as “Pure-Hearted Chef” and “48 Sexy.” Kim confessed, “Personally, I like ‘48 Sexy’ better,” making everyone laugh. When Kim Jong-kook said he does everything from grocery shopping to cleaning and laundry himself, Kim Kang-woo shot back, “I do all that and cook, too,” kicking off a domestic-skills showdown between the married men. He said he considers tidying up the final step in cooking, and revealed that his only nagging toward his wife is about keeping the kitchen organized, showing just how capable he is around the house.

The quiz round featured questions designed to pique everyday curiosity, including “self-assessment items for checking affection and trust between married couples,” “a popular tutoring lesson people have recently been taking for 30,000 won an hour,” and “an unusual cola recipe gaining popularity among American farmers.” As the contestants worked toward the answers, one related story led to another, adding to the fun of the rooftop conversation.

The show also revealed the devoted-romantic side of Kim Kang-woo, who has been married for 17 years. Kim Sook attested to the couple’s close relationship, saying, “I asked Kim Kang-woo who he was closest to, and he said his wife.” Kim has in fact written his wife a letter on every wedding anniversary, and revealed that he even made her a cake himself for their 15th anniversary, warming viewers’ hearts. He said their rule is not to let arguments drag on until the next day. “Even if I’m not at fault, I always make up with her. If it carries over to the next day, that’s a major disaster,” he said, adding, “We always end by hugging and kissing in front of the kids.” He went on to confess, “I’m usually the one who makes the first move to reconcile. I can’t do without my wife,” revealing his deep affection for her.

Kim Kang-woo surprised viewers by revealing that he had put his acting career on hold for about a year to care for his first child. “It was my first time having a child, so I didn’t know what to do,” he recalled. “I thought there would surely be times when my wife would feel flustered if I wasn’t there, so I took a year off work and raised the baby with her.” He added that, so his wife would not feel burdened, he told her at the time, “I just didn’t have any work,” revealing his thoughtful consideration and warming viewers’ hearts.

Kim Kang-woo’s unique way of disciplining his two sons was also revealed. He said that when the boys misbehave, he tells them, “Don’t make my woman suffer,” drawing admiration from the Rooftop crew. When Joo Woo-jae remarked, “If Jong-kook hyung learns this and says it to his son in the future, I think his son would be really scared,” Kim Jong-kook replied, “He might feel threatened and report me,” sending everyone into fits of laughter.

Kim Kang-woo’s devotion to his wife’s family also caught the eye: he has joined them for kimjang at his in-laws’ home for 22 years, ever since they were dating. The Rooftop crew could not hide their surprise at the impressive lineup of sons-in-law: Kim Kang-woo as the eldest, followed by second son-in-law and chef Jae-Bum Cho, and third son-in-law and footballer Ki Sung-yueng. Kim modestly remarked, “My brothers-in-law are really handsome. They look more like actors than I do.” Yang Se-chan chimed in, “At this point, isn’t this an awards ceremony?” adding to the lively mood.

After the broadcast, reactions poured in on various online communities and social media, including, “That was so much fun today,” “Kim Kang-woo is the ultimate husband,” “Kim Kang-woo and Kim Sook have unexpectedly great chemistry. The introverts’ gathering is hilarious,” “Kim Jong-kook is such a romantic. He can’t hide his smile when he talks about his wife,” “His passion for making content is amazing. He even rented a house,” “Kim Kang-woo is good at cooking and variety shows,” and “His sons are so cute. They look really close.”

KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” featuring dopamine-fueled chatter and quiz battles on a rooftop, airs every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.