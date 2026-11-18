[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] The special affection broadcaster Song Eun-i showed when bringing actor Im Hyung-joon into her agency is back in the spotlight, following news that the two have ended their agency relationship of about three years.

According to Star News on the 18th, Im Hyung-joon's exclusive contract with Media Lab Seesaw, headed by Song Eun-i, expired at the end of last month. After discussions, both sides decided not to renew, and Im is reportedly planning to work independently for the time being rather than seek a new agency.

Im joined Media Lab Seesaw in November 2023. At the time, the agency promised its full support, saying, "We plan to provide unwavering support for Im Hyung-joon's acting career going forward."

Song Eun-i showed how much she trusted Im Hyung-joon, even explaining personally why she had brought him on board.

In a video released in November 2024 on the YouTube channel VIVO TV, Song Eun-i was asked about the company's criteria for signing actors. She said, "I've known Hyung-joon for a long time, actually. He didn't just join us out of the blue." She added, "I know he has boundless potential and talent. His ideas are really good, so I'd say, 'You're so funny, Hyung-joon,' and it's already been two or three years of that."

She went on, "I told him, 'Now that our company can manage actors too, I think you could join us,'" and stressed, "It takes more than just being friends." This meant she valued not only their longstanding friendship but also Im Hyung-joon's acting ability and talent for planning.

Indeed, while at Media Lab Seesaw, Im Hyung-joon went beyond acting and also took a hands-on role in producing content.

In the web series 'Im Hyung-joon's Acting Castle,' released through VIVO TV, he showcased his abilities by taking charge of the planning, directing and scriptwriting. Song Eun-i also appeared in the series, co-starring actor Kim Eui-sung, to lend her support.

More recently, he also drew attention for a heartwarming story about saving a colleague's life on a filming set.

In November last year, while filming YouTube content in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province, Im Hyung-joon administered first aid to Kim Su-yong, who had collapsed from acute myocardial infarction. Kim Sook and her manager also helped by calling 119 and performing CPR, and all three received commendations from the governor of Gyeonggi Province for their contributions to saving a life.

On the 15th, Im Hyung-joon shared a photo of his commendation certificate on social media, saying, "This is the first commendation I've received since elementary school. I'm embarrassed, but let me brag a little."

Im Hyung-joon made his debut in 1999 in the play 'Subway Line 1.' He has remained active since, appearing in films including 'Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War,' 'Marrying the Mafia' and 'The Outlaws,' as well as the Disney+ series 'Big Bet' and 'Low Life.'

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.