[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Sang-cheol of Season 16 of “I Am Solo” posted a lighthearted “apology” after footage of him farting on air was released.

On the 17th, Sang-cheol posted a message on social media titled “Emergency Commemorative Statement.” It was a response to the sound of his fart being aired on “Contract Marriage,” a variety show he is currently appearing on for KBS Joy and MBC every1.

On the show, Sang-cheol farted while his virtual wife, Young-sook of Season 28, was away, then opened a window to air out the place.

“I would like to express my sincere regret—and, at the same time, a strange thrill—at having inadvertently livestreamed the scene of my most primal and intimate ‘gas release’ across the Pacific Ocean to the peaceful living-room TVs of countless households in South Korea,” he wrote.

He admitted, “I did fart, but I never dreamed that, thanks to the microphone’s high-performance sound-capturing technology and the producer’s uncompromising reality-TV philosophy, it would be broadcast to households nationwide as a ‘random, wide-area bombing.’”

Sang-cheol joked that he had let one rip with viewers as well as his virtual wife.

“People often say that couples have to break wind in front of each other before they can become a married couple. But I managed the great feat of letting one rip with viewers across South Korea all at once, not just with my virtual wife, Young-sook,” he said.

He went on to poke fun at himself, drawing on his profession.

“I analyze supply chains, but I couldn’t control the gas supply chain in my own gut and ended up causing a ‘TMI catastrophe’ in front of the entire country,” Sang-cheol wrote.

He emphasized the good manners behind opening a window after farting.

“I consider it a great relief that even the smell didn’t make it through the screen,” he said, adding, “At least my manners in trying to air things out by opening the window were genuine.”

Earlier, Sang-cheol also drew attention when he was shown plucking his nose hair in a car on the show.

Looking back on the farting scene, he said, “It seems destined to remain an all-time embarrassing moment that even I can’t recover from, as well as a legendary variety-show moment.”

Finally, Sang-cheol said, “I’ll continue to bring unexpected laughter bombs to your living rooms with my unpretentious, raw reality,” adding, “I hope every household that watched is enjoying pleasant air indoors.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.