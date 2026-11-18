[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Ko So-young candidly opened up about the very real challenges of raising two children and her endless worries about them.

On the 17th, a video was posted on Ko So-young’s personal YouTube channel showing her shopping at Costco to prepare meals for her family.

As she picked out a variety of ingredients that day, Ko So-young spoke about the challenges of planning every meal, saying, “My family eats a lot of meat, but no matter how many different ways I cook it, they want a different dish every day, don’t they?”

When the production staff responded with heartfelt agreement, saying, “A mother’s life is really hard,” Ko So-young shared her thoughts, comparing her acting career with raising children.

Ko So-young said, “When you’re working or filming a project, you just have to memorize your character and lines and focus on one thing, don’t you? But when I asked when mothers’ worries about their children would end, I was told, ‘They end when you go to the grave.’”

She added, “When children are young, you worry they’ll get sick; when they grow up, you worry about what school they’ll go to. After graduation, they have to find jobs, then get married, and after they marry, you worry about whether their married life is going well,” adding, “It really never ends.”

Even so, she expressed a positive outlook on life as a mother, saying, “If you didn’t even have those worries, what else would you do with your life? If you had nothing to worry about...”

Ko So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have a son and a daughter.

The couple are also well known for paying particular attention to their children’s education. In 2013, Ko So-young made headlines for sending her son to an extremely expensive English-language kindergarten in Seoul’s Gangnam district, where tuition alone came to about 46.8 million won over the three years from enrollment to graduation.

Last year, she also drew attention when she attended the graduation ceremony of an international school specializing in arts and physical education alongside her husband, Jang Dong-gun. Annual tuition there was as much as 25 million won. However, it has not been officially confirmed whether the couple’s children actually attended the school.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.