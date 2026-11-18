Photo: TEO’s Salon Drip

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Actress Jang Na-ra did not hide her shock at real-life infidelity cases she encountered while preparing to play a divorce lawyer.

Jang Na-ra appeared with actress KIM HYE YOON on TEO’s web variety show “Salon Drip,” released on the 17th, and shared behind-the-scenes stories from the SBS drama “Good Partner.”

“Good Partner” was a hit that brought Jang Na-ra the honor of winning the 2024 SBS Drama Awards. After showcasing her womance chemistry with Nam Ji-hyun in season 1, Jang Na-ra will team up with KIM HYE YOON, who has newly joined the cast, in season 2.

The main contributor to the drama’s realism is writer Choi Yuna, a practicing divorce lawyer. MC Jang Do-yeon also expressed her anticipation, saying, “She must have access to a lot of information from close to the scene and know plenty of fascinating divorce rumors.”

Writer Choi Yuna serializes comic strips about divorce cases she has handled on social media. Jang Na-ra laughed and said, “I’d only been married for two years, so I hesitated to follow her because I was worried people might misunderstand. I did after the article about my appearance came out.”

KIM HYE YOON described writer Choi Yuna, whom she had met in person: “Because of the nature of her profession, her facial expressions and reactions aren’t very pronounced. Her emotions don’t show easily.”

What shocked Jang Na-ra most was that the outrageous plot developments in the drama are all too common in real life. Jang Na-ra said, “I asked what would happen if the real person were identified, and she said, ‘It happens so often that even if I write about it this way, no one could identify who it was.’” She was astounded.

Later, before going to bed, she was incredulous: “There are that many?” She added, “In the final case in season 1, there were five defendants accused of being mistresses. Monday through Friday (a different woman each day)—I wondered if that was even possible. Even having affairs takes an enormous amount of dedication and diligence.” She made the rueful remark.

Meanwhile, “Good Partner Season 2,” starring Jang Na-ra and KIM HYE YOON, will premiere on the 20th at 9:50 p.m.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.