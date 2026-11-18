[Park A-ram, reporter for Sportschosun] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung has revealed how her appearance has changed following facelift surgery.

On the 17th, Bae Yoon-jung posted a video on her personal account comparing her appearance before surgery with how she looks now, three weeks after the procedure.

The video showed her face before surgery alongside her appearance after going through recovery. Her jawline looked more defined and her facial contours sharper than before, drawing attention. The change in her appearance came as a surprise, even though only about three weeks had passed since the surgery.

Bae Yoon-jung also spoke candidly about her current condition. She said she still had swelling, that it would take about six months for it to subside completely, and around a year for the results to settle naturally. She added that she felt her double chin and neck wrinkles seemed to have improved, and expressed satisfaction with the results.

Earlier, on the 26th of last month, Bae Yoon-jung shared a photo of herself wearing bandages and a compression band on her face, revealing that she had undergone facelift and neck-lift surgery. Since then, she has regularly shared updates on her recovery and how she is doing.

She also indicated that she was willing to share information with people curious about lift surgery.

Reactions from internet users who heard about the surgery varied. Some viewed her changed facial contours positively and supported her candid disclosure, while others expressed surprise that she had decided to undergo lift surgery at a relatively young age.

Born in 1980, Bae Yoon-jung is a renowned choreographer who created choreography for numerous popular groups, including Brown Eyed Girls’ “Abracadabra” and its “arrogant dance,” as well as KARA and EXID. She also made a name for herself with the public as a choreography trainer on Mnet’s Produce 101 series.

In 2019, she announced a fresh start with soccer coach Suh Kyeong-hwan, who is 11 years her junior, and gave birth to a son in 2021.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.