[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Young-cheol, from the Season 33 lifelong-singles special of ‘I’m Solo,’ drew attention during the show for his malocclusion. Now, his steps toward a 180-degree transformation are drawing widespread interest. Footage of him visiting a hospital for a consultation himself has been released, and viewers’ interest appears to be growing as well.

Recently, a video of Young-cheol from Season 33 visiting a hospital for a consultation was posted online. Since he had received support for his guileless charm and sincere attitude ever since appearing on ‘I’m Solo’s’ special for lifelong singles, attention also turned to his latest news.

Young-cheol from Season 33 is a firefighter born in 1991, and on the show he caught viewers’ attention with his sturdy build and diligent daily routine. His body, honed through exercise, and his steady demeanor, along with the way he carefully looked after others, made him even more likable. Though he was a contestant on the lifelong-singles special, he received a positive response for his considerate treatment of the female contestants. He also revealed that he eventually became a couple with Jung-sook and dated her for about a month.

In particular, Young-cheol received even more support as his weighty personal story came to light as the show progressed. He opened up about his family circumstances growing up and his ailing older brother, and viewers learned how he had quietly shouldered the responsibility of supporting his family. In response, they commented, “He seems like a genuinely healthy young man” and “I hope things go even better for him.”

In the released video, Young-cheol visited the hospital wearing a black T-shirt. First, he sat down in an interview setting and shared his concerns. The footage then showed him sitting across from a doctor for a detailed consultation. It even showed the doctor explaining things with hand gestures and a mirror from across the desk, creating an even more realistic atmosphere.

During the consultation, Young-cheol spoke candidly about the discomfort he usually experienced, saying, “Since I’ve never done it before, chewing is a little... I’ve never tried biting things off with my front teeth.”

Netizens responded with comments such as “That’s good,” “Hope he succeeds and meets a good woman,” and “I already liked him, but now I find myself rooting for him even more.” Some viewers also wondered what he might look like after treatment for his malocclusion or jaw correction, sharing all kinds of makeover reactions.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.