◇ SBS’s Whenever Possible. Image courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actor Go Soo won Yoo Jae-suk over with his unexpected talent for variety shows. In contrast to his serious, calm image, he showed off quirky banter and a thoroughly principled side, ushering in a new variety-show persona on SBS’s Whenever Possible. Yoo Jae-suk also took note of Go Soo’s appeal and praised him as a “variety-show character,” prompting interest in the possibility of his joining the “Yoo Line.”

On the 17th, SBS’s Whenever Possible featured MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, along with actor Go Soo and singer-actor YOOK SUNGJAE as guest friends, meeting local residents while seeking out pockets of free time in Suji District, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

Before trying a ping-pong-ball game that day, Go Soo showed confidence after just a few practice rounds. Once he hit it off with Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, and YOOK SUNGJAE, he boldly remarked, “Isn’t Whenever Possible much easier than I thought? When I watch it on TV, you’re all going, ‘Whoa, whoa,’ and stuff.” But once the game began, he changed his tune before even 10 seconds had passed, asking, “Maybe not?” He drew laughs by sweating profusely and saying, “It’s really different when the pressure’s on.” Each time he took on a challenge, he joined the production crew in counting down, “10, 9, 8,” prompting Yoo Jae-suk to cry out, “Go Soo, we’re the ones under more pressure here—stop!”

Go Soo’s unexpected charm extended to everyday situations. He stopped the group as they tried to chase after a bus that had already left, insisting, “You shouldn’t try to catch a bus once it’s departed.” His by-the-book instinct also came through when he picked up litter on the street himself, leading Yoo Jae-suk to call him “the neighborhood sheriff.” On the other hand, he readily offered his own car, saying he had driven there without a manager, and showed his quirky side by suggesting, “Can’t we hitchhike?” when the bus failed to show up.

Impressed by Go Soo’s performance, Yoo Jae-suk gave his variety-show talent high praise, saying, “The Go Soo I discovered on Whenever Possible is a variety-show character.” Unlike his serious, weighty image in his acting roles, his quirkiness and principled nature in everyday situations proved to be a new source of appeal. Since Yoo Jae-suk himself recognized him as a variety-show personality, there is growing interest in whether Go Soo will appear on other variety shows in the future.

According to ratings agency Nielsen Korea, Whenever Possible’s household rating in the Seoul metropolitan area that day was 3.8%, with a peak rating of 5.5%. It ranked first overall among variety and cultural programs airing in the same time slot, holding on to the top spot for 14 consecutive weeks. Its rating among viewers aged 20–49 was also 1.5%, making it the top Tuesday variety show overall.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.