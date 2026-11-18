[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Jennie, a member of the group BLACKPINK, shared her joy at being nominated for the Grammy Awards, marking a meaningful moment.

On the 17th, Jennie shared news of her nomination for the 69th Grammy Awards through her personal account. When “Dracula,” a song she participated in, was nominated in two categories, she shared her own reaction and expressed her joy.

“I still can’t believe this is real. I’m truly grateful to Kevin and everyone who has shown this song so much love,” she said. She added, “Still can’t handle it yet,” making no effort to hide her surprise and overwhelming emotions.

She also tagged the official account of Tame Impala, which she worked with on the song. The Kevin Jennie mentioned is Kevin Parker, an Australian musician who leads Tame Impala. The collaboration between the two artists took on even greater significance because it resulted in Grammy nominations.

Earlier, in the list of nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards released on the 16th, Jennie was nominated in the Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance categories for “Dracula,” which she made with Tame Impala.

The achievement has also drawn attention because Jennie has become the first solo artist to be nominated for a Grammy. Record of the Year is one of the Grammy Awards’ major prizes, making it especially significant that she is now alongside world-renowned music artists.

“Dracula” drew the attention of music fans around the world when a remix featuring Jennie was released, based on Tame Impala’s original song. The track gained popularity, particularly on short-form platforms, and reached No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard main singles chart, the Hot 100.

The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States. Attention is focused on whether Jennie can follow her first Grammy nomination with a win.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.