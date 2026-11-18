[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Hyo-jin said she had gone through a near-divorce with her husband.

On the 18th, comedian Kim Hyo-jin and her husband appeared on the YouTube channel Refresh My Soul.

Kim Hyo-jin’s husband was so fastidious that they used separate towels and he even brought his own towel to hotels. Kim Hyo-jin said their different lifestyles had led to minor conflicts. “After our child was born, my husband’s sensitivity and concern with hygiene reached an extreme. In my view, he interfered and involved himself too much in everything, including how we raised the child. It was exhausting, and we had all kinds of conflicts and fought a lot,” she said.

Her husband was under extreme stress at the time, particularly because things weren’t going well at work. Kim Hyo-jin said, “That stress affected our home, too. I was the only person he could confide in about the difficulties he was facing, but at the time I was physically exhausted from working and raising a child. I wanted to avoid him when he tried to talk to me. I told him to brace himself, and I guess that hurt him.”

Kim Hyo-jin’s husband said he had struggled with the income gap between his earnings as an office worker and those of his celebrity wife. Eventually, because of that stress, he quit his job and prepared to start a business, but things didn’t go well. Kim Hyo-jin said, “When my husband started to lose his way around the time we got married, I was so afraid. I was overcome by anxiety that I had made a mistake in getting married.” She continued, “Because he couldn’t relieve his stress at home, he started going out and drinking. He had never been a drinker, but when he began drinking with anger and hurt inside, alcohol became a catalyst. His anger came out in truly abnormal ways, and I became the target. When he came home after drinking, he would pour out his anger, voicing his resentment and hurt toward me. From my perspective, it made no sense,” she said.

Kim Hyo-jin said she gradually reached her limit. “I realized I didn’t have the capacity to handle our family. I felt like I couldn’t live with this person,” she said, explaining that she had decided to divorce. But what she thought of then was their marriage vows. Kim Hyo-jin said that helped her pull herself together again.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.