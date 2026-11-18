[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Singer Lee Hyori made her presence felt as the original fairy in an all-out glam look she carefully put together to meet up with her Fin.K.L bandmates.

On the 17th, Lee Hyori shared several photos on her social media without much explanation. That day, she met up with Fin.K.L members including Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu-ri as a full group, drawing attention with a glamorous style quite different from her usual look.

In the photos, Lee Hyori wore brown leather pants with a black jacket and paired them with matching black high heels. She completed the charismatic look with dark smoky makeup that accentuated her eyes.

Her confident expression and glamorous makeup stood out even in an extreme close-up selfie. In another photo, she showed off her chic appeal in a striped shirt paired with a tie.

Previously, on the 13th, Lee Hyori drew attention by sharing both a simple, makeup-free look and a dressed-up look for her schedule. Last year, on the YouTube channel “Hong's MakeuPlay (Auntie Hong),” she also opened up about her concerns over smoky makeup, saying, “I don’t wear dark colors on my eyes anymore. If I do, my wrinkles become more noticeable.” In response to fans’ requests for smoky makeup, she candidly revealed how she felt, saying, “I want to do it too,” making this transformation all the more eye-catching.

Lee Hyori also shared a photo taken alongside the Fin.K.L members that day, showing off their unchanging friendship. Fin.K.L, which debuted in 1998, has officially announced that it will resume activities as a full group ahead of its 30th anniversary in 2028.

Over the next two years or so, Fin.K.L plans to present a range of projects, including new music and performances, documentaries, variety shows, and exhibitions.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.