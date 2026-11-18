[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Lee Min-jung has revealed the interior of the couple’s second home in Los Angeles (LA), United States.

On the 17th, a video titled “Having a Late-Night Snack at Our U.S. Home Without the Family Knowing (?)” was posted on Lee Min-jung’s personal YouTube channel, “Lee Min-jung MJ.”

The video, which showed the preparation of a late-night snack, naturally captured the luxurious interiors of the kitchen and dining room, as well as part of the living room, in Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung’s LA home in the United States, drawing viewers’ attention.

The revealed kitchen was decorated in a style that was both classic and modern, blending white and wood tones, and evoked an overseas interior design feature. A large marble island table anchoring the space and sleek built-in storage with no unnecessary frills further heightened its luxurious atmosphere.

The kitchen equipment, which seemed to reflect Lee Min-jung’s apparent love of cooking, stood out in particular. A large, professional-grade stainless steel six-burner gas range rarely seen in ordinary homes, a large range hood and ample room to move around while cooking all showcased the relaxed scale characteristic of local mansions.

The dining room, which flowed naturally from the kitchen, also boasted high ceilings and a wide-open feel. Subtle indirect lighting, wood frames and a thoughtfully arranged selection of furniture came together to create a cozy yet sophisticated, resort-like mood.

In the midst of such a luxurious setting, Lee Min-jung drew laughs with her down-to-earth, playful charm—a surprising contrast to the lavish surroundings—as she carefully cooked tteokbokki and ramen while watching her son’s reaction, or asked her husband, Lee Byung-hun, to fetch her a beer.

Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung previously made headlines when they bought a luxury home near West Hollywood in western LA, United States, in 2019 for about $2 million (approximately 2.4 billion won). At the time, their agency said it was intended as a second home for family downtime and to accommodate their local schedules.

Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter. Recently, she has been actively connecting with fans through her YouTube channel, sharing candid and cheerful glimpses of her daily life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.