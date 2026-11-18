[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4' embark on a fun food trip with After School's Lee Joo-yeon and Raina.

The 21st episode of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing Friday the 20th at 9:10 p.m. on MBN and Channel S, follows Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) as they set out to discover hidden culinary gems in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province. The episode also shows Lee Joo-yeon and Raina of second-generation girl group After School making a surprise appearance and displaying wonderful food chemistry.

In Boryeong that day, Jun Hyun-moo introduces the Boryeong Mud Festival, Daecheon Beach and a variety of seafood dishes, then suddenly declares, “There’s no special-episode title today.” Seeing Kwaktube taken aback, Jun Hyun-moo gives him the right to choose, saying, “After we’ve eaten everything today, you come up with the special’s title,” and creates the unprecedented title 'Kwak Joon-bin Special.' The two then head to a mallow soup restaurant that has been serving set meals for 45 years and has become popular through word of mouth on social media. The owner greets Jun Hyun-moo by saying, “Why are you so young?” but Jun Hyun-moo draws laughs by showing unusual humility and replying, “I have an old image now.” There, the two enjoy a hearty meal of mallow soup and side dishes and get a real taste of the warm hospitality.

The mood heats up further when After School's Lee Joo-yeon and Raina join them. On the way, Lee Joo-yeon reveals that her parents are avid viewers of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan.' “So I asked Hyun-moo to have me on too, and he said, ‘There’s a backlog of guests, so make some buzz,’” she says, leaving Jun Hyun-moo flustered. Later, when Lee Joo-yeon says she is hungry because she hasn’t eaten, Jun Hyun-moo asks, “Didn’t you eat ramen crushed up this morning?” He then delivers a surprising blunt jab: “Of the girl group members I know, Joo-yeon takes the least care of herself,” leaving everyone there in stitches.

Jun Hyun-moo also praises the two women's friendship, saying, “I told Joo-yeon it would be nice if one more person came along today, and she immediately picked Raina.” Lee Joo-yeon shows her affection, saying, “We’re the two who see each other most often these days.” Raina, too, confirms how close they are: “Lee Joo-yeon and I broke up with our boyfriends at the same time, and we went on a trip together right afterward.”

The fun, easygoing Boryeong food trip featuring Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube, and Lee Joo-yeon and Raina, brought together by their one-of-a-kind best-friend chemistry, can be seen in the 21st episode of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing Friday the 20th at 9:10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.