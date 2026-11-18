Photo: TEO’s Salon Drip

Photo: TEO’s Salon Drip

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Actress Jang Na-ra opened up about how she came to marry her non-celebrity husband, who is six years her junior.

Jang Na-ra appeared on TEO’s web variety show Salon Drip, released on the 17th.

Jang Na-ra married a cinematographer six years her junior in 2022. That day, Jang Do-yeon pressed her about her love story, saying, “I heard you confessed to your husband first.”

Jang Na-ra recalled, “I made up an excuse. I texted him that the still photos were out and that I’d send them. As we kept in touch, the subject of me being a ‘good older sister’ came up.” She continued, “I didn’t want to miss my chance. I figured I had nothing to lose by saying it then. Since filming was over, I said, ‘I like you.’”

She added that when her husband mistook it for an expression of gratitude, “I made sure he understood. I told him it was romantic interest.” Jang Na-ra laughed and said, “If he turned me down, there’d be nothing I could do. I hadn’t dated for a very long time, so I wanted to try being brave.” She also shared, “I was eating snacks and talking with this man when I thought, ‘Oh, I could see myself marrying him.’”

What do an older wife and younger husband call each other? Jang Na-ra explained, “I let my husband call me whatever he wants. He calls me ‘Jantori,’ and one day he called me ‘Samsepe (Samsung Electronics Sale Festa).’ When he gets home from work, he gives me a little tap on the forehead and walks off. It’s really childish, but he makes things fun.” Jang Do-yeon marveled, “Isn’t calling something childish one of the sweetest things lovers can say to each other? That’s cute.”

About her own wedding, she said, “Sweet Dream is too upbeat. I’d always dreamed of making a classic and elegant entrance.” She went on to describe how “my father (Ju Ho-seong) kept getting angry during my entrance, but the moment the processional music started, his expression changed completely,” making Jang Do-yeon laugh.

Jang Na-ra married a cinematographer six years her junior in 2022.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.