[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress KIM HYE YOON shared an anecdote from the time she was preparing for college entrance exams.

On the 17th, actresses Jang Na-ra and KIM HYE YOON appeared as guests on Salon Drip, a web variety show on the YouTube channel TEO, where they chatted with host Jang Do-yeon about various topics and showed off their candid wit.

During the conversation, Jang Do-yeon brought up KIM HYE YOON's MBTI and said, "Aren't you a bit of a T? That's surprising. I thought you'd be emotional." KIM HYE YOON explained that her personality had changed over the years.

She said, "I used to be an INFJ, but as I went through life, I became an ST," and shared an anecdote about her older sister from when she was a child.

KIM HYE YOON recalled, "When I was in kindergarten or the lower grades of elementary school, if something unfair happened, I would tell my older sister about it. If I talked while crying, she would say, 'I can't understand what you're saying, so stop crying and talk.'"

Unlike when she was a child, when her emotions would take over and she would start crying, her thinking changed after hearing her sister's words. KIM HYE YOON confessed, "Since then, I've thought that if I'm frustrated and having a hard time, it's better to cry only briefly. Crying doesn't solve anything. When something is bothering me, I sometimes think I'd like to just sob out loud."

Her mother's influence also played a role in her becoming someone who rarely shows her tears. KIM HYE YOON shared an experience from her college admissions period.

She said that before entering college, she passed the first round of admissions at two schools, but later received a rejection from one of them. Since the result from the other school was still uncertain, she said she was quite disappointed at the time.

KIM HYE YOON explained what happened: "There really aren't many times. I can count them on one hand. When I was trying to get into college, I passed the first round at two schools, but was rejected by one. I wasn't sure whether I'd get into the other one. I broke down in tears in the living room. I wanted it so badly."

When her mother saw her daughter crying, she first asked why. After hearing that she had been rejected in college admissions, her mother said nothing for a moment, then responded unexpectedly.

KIM HYE YOON said her mother first asked, "Why are you crying?" and then said, "I guess you'll have to take the CSAT. Open your workbook."

After hearing her mother's firm words, KIM HYE YOON quickly pulled herself together too. She recalled thinking, "Right, there's no point crying; it won't solve anything," as she wiped away her tears, drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, KIM HYE YOON is set to star alongside Jang Na-ra in SBS's upcoming Friday-Saturday drama Good Partner 2.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.