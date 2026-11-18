[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kang Min-kyung, a singer, member of Davichi and businesswoman, is making headlines for in-house benefits on par with those at a major corporation, completely putting her past 'passion pay controversy' behind her.

On the 17th, Kang Min-kyung shared on her social media (SNS) a job posting for Avie muah, the fashion and lifestyle brand she runs. The posting is seeking an experienced planning MD.

The most eye-catching feature is the dramatically expanded, exceptional employee benefits. According to the posting, Avie muah is offering a one-month paid sabbatical to employees with at least three years of service; a one-hour early finish on the last Friday of every month; a department store gift certificate for employees' birthdays and one half-day off during their birthday week; separate summer and company-anniversary leave in addition to annual leave; and holiday bonuses for Lunar New Year and Chuseok, among other benefits.

It also details thoughtful improvements to employee compensation and benefits, including a 50% discount on the company's products, support for personal development and book purchases, snacks provided freely each month, leave and financial support for family occasions, and an expanded support program for employees' children.

The working environment has also been transformed to a level that would be the envy of major corporations. Listed workplace benefits include working at a standalone new headquarters, a generous one-hour-and-15-minute lunch break, freedom to use annual leave without worrying about others' reactions, guaranteed personal time after work, and a relaxed dress code.

In 2023, Kang was previously swept up in the so-called 'passion pay controversy' and heavily criticized over the low salary listed in a job posting.

At the time, Kang explained that she had intended to list an annual salary of 25 million won in a job posting for an entry-level customer service position open to applicants regardless of education or experience, but that the salary had been posted incorrectly when a previous posting for an experienced hire was reused. She also cleared up various misunderstandings, including those about the employee turnover rate.

Kang, who had promised a complete overhaul of the company's HR and labor systems, also transparently shared the process of change through her YouTube channel.

She bowed her head, saying, “I met with a labor consultant and received a thorough consultation to see whether there was anything we had missed or fallen behind on,” and, “I thought this was the right opportunity to review all of our HR and labor systems. It really brought me to my senses.”

Netizens are also reacting enthusiastically to her moves since the controversy three years ago: after labor consulting and bold improvements to employee benefits, she has relocated to a standalone new headquarters and even introduced a month-long paid sabbatical. They have said, “She really got her act together and completely transformed things,” and, “The benefits are far better than those at most small and midsize companies.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.