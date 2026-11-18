[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] The production team has decided to edit out parts of 'The Village Barber 2' following actor Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident. With just 11 days to go before the premiere, the team was unable to hide its dismay at the unprecedented situation of having to cut a regular cast member's screen time.

On the 18th, the production team behind tvN's variety show 'The Village Barber 2' said in an official statement, "The program wrapped filming this summer and was produced in advance. It is scheduled to be released not only in Korea but also on multiple international OTT platforms."

The team added, "Even we learned of the news through related reports just before the program's first release, with editing already in its later stages," and said, "We are taken aback and regretful about this unexpected situation."

The team also spoke of the difficulties involved in reducing Go Kyung-pyo's screen time. It explained, "The program follows three regular cast members as they live together in one place and share a range of experiences with local residents. The roles and screen time of each cast member are closely tied to the structure of the program as a whole, so there are practical limitations."

At the same time, the team said, "We will all do our best to minimize viewers' discomfort without disrupting the viewing experience." Rather than deciding to remove Go Kyung-pyo entirely, the team plans to adjust his screen time while taking the program's flow into account.

'The Village Barber 2,' which premieres on the 29th, is a feel-good variety show in which Park Bo-gum, Lee Sang-yi and new cast member Go Kyung-pyo run a hair salon for local residents in a seaside village. Go joined the cast after Kwak Dong-yeon, who appeared in Season 1, left for military service, making the chemistry among the three central to the program.

Park Bo-gum showed exceptional dedication to the program, even earning a national technical qualification as a hairdresser. But Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident came before the show had even begun airing, disrupting a program that had been in preparation for a long time.

Earlier, the team behind 'The Village Barber 2' deleted a promotional video featuring Go Kyung-pyo from its official social media accounts, moving to erase traces of him. The promotional videos featuring Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi remain online, while Go's screen time in the broadcast itself is also set to be adjusted.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving under the influence in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he crashed into a street-cleaning truck. His blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.150%, far above the threshold for license revocation.

After the accident, Go Kyung-pyo issued a personal apology on social media on the 15th, saying, "It was entirely my fault to get behind the wheel after drinking." He added, "There are people who have to re-edit scenes we filmed laughing together because of my mistake, and who suddenly have to make difficult decisions about plans they had prepared for a long time." He expressed his apologies to the production team and his colleagues, and announced that he would suspend all activities.

The fallout from Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving incident is spreading across the broadcasting industry. MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' removed most of Go's individual screen time from the episode that aired on the 14th, the day of the accident. tvN's 'Sixth Sense: B-Side' also edited out a substantial portion of his solo scenes and individual remarks from its broadcast on the 15th.

TVING's 'The Great Escape: Urban Legends,' set for release on December 2, has also decided to re-edit the program. The production team said that editing has its limits because the cast members solve mysteries together, but that it would reduce Go Kyung-pyo's screen time as much as possible.

As the shows featuring Go Kyung-pyo move one after another to edit their programs following his momentary lapse, attention is focused on what 'The Village Barber 2,' the show bearing Park Bo-gum's name, will look like when it premieres.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.